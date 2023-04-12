BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MQY opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

