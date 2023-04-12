BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1613 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

