BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BST stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $2,245,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $481,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $284,000.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

