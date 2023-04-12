BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.50

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.50 and last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 811096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.53.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,347,000 after purchasing an additional 138,544 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 307,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,241,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 166,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

