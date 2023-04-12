Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

NYSE:SQ opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $130.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 2.35.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Analysts forecast that Block will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,521,438.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,521,438.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,111 shares of company stock worth $22,980,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,504 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $353,954,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

