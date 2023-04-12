Blur (BLUR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $46.90 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Blur token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $46.90 million and $61.72 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blur has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 435,735,928.8432268 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.56368111 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $66,599,361.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

