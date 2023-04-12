Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as low as C$0.56. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 41,200 shares changing hands.

Bri-Chem Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$14.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.63.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

