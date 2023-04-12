Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Target Price at $259.44

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $222.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.37. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

