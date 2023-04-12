Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) PT at GBX 1,994.17

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,994.17 ($24.70).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.63) to GBX 2,200 ($27.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,625 ($20.12) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Group

In related news, insider Carol Arrowsmith sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,948 ($24.12), for a total transaction of £20,005.96 ($24,775.18). Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group Price Performance

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 2,048.50 ($25.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,244.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,568.75 ($19.43) and a one year high of GBX 2,065 ($25.57). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,945.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,896.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Compass Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,301.59%.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

