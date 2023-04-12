Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price at $71.92

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,827 shares of company stock worth $12,596,937 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $65.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Stories

