Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price at $71.92

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.92.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies
In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,827 shares of company stock worth $12,596,937 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ ITCI opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $65.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.15.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.