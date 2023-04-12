Brokerages Set JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Target Price at $17.75

Shares of JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JCDecaux to €21.00 ($22.83) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

JCDecaux SE engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment involves in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

