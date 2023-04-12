Brokerages Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target at $4.70

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,868.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,868.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $524,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,360 shares of company stock worth $786,331. 32.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Oscar Health Trading Down 2.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Oscar Health by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSCR opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $995.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.69 million. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oscar Health

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Articles

