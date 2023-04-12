Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Gap Down to $46.25

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.25, but opened at $43.00. Brookfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 243,165 shares changing hands.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

