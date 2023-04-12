Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Gap Down to $46.25

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.25, but opened at $43.00. Brookfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 243,165 shares changing hands.
Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 2.6 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.24.
Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Brookfield Infrastructure
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC)
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
- Reliance Steel Going For New Highs And Record Profits
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.