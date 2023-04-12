Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 61.19 and last traded at 61.92. 40,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 80,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at 62.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 58.45.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

