Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 99,188 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,366,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BEP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

NYSE BEP opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

