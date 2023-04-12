BRP (DOOO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) in the last few weeks:

4/4/2023 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/28/2023 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$138.00.

3/27/2023 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$149.00.

3/24/2023 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00.

3/24/2023 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$145.00 to C$150.00.

3/24/2023 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$143.00.

3/21/2023 – BRP is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$130.00 to C$139.00.

2/17/2023 – BRP is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 37,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,346. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 779.10% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

