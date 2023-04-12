BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Buys $25,350.00 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,403,708 shares in the company, valued at $63,819,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of BRT traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 4.6% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 34.9% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRT. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

