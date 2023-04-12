Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Bunge by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Bunge by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Bunge by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.