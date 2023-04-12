Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $691.13

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 691.13 ($8.56) and traded as high as GBX 979 ($12.12). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 978.50 ($12.12), with a volume of 401,528 shares traded.

Burford Capital Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 701.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 705.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is 60,000.00%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

