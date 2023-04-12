Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 184,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRVB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Provention Bio by 79.6% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 147,909 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in Provention Bio by 8.9% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Provention Bio by 44.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provention Bio

In other news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,879,023 shares in the company, valued at $111,662,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,879,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,662,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,154,500 shares of company stock worth $29,765,581. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Provention Bio Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.

Provention Bio Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

