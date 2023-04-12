Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 184,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRVB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Provention Bio by 79.6% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 147,909 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in Provention Bio by 8.9% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Provention Bio by 44.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,879,023 shares in the company, valued at $111,662,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,879,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,662,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,154,500 shares of company stock worth $29,765,581. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
