Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,697 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

