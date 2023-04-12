Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.0% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after buying an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

AMGN opened at $251.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

