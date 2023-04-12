Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $14.23 Million Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VFMO opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $260.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average of $114.95.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

