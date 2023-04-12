Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 653.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 54.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares in the company, valued at $76,947,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.0 %

FCN stock opened at $202.77 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $204.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.27.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.