Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.