Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 14,569 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,569 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Hexcel worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hexcel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

