Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.20

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $4.41. Cadiz shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 443,146 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadiz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $318.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

In related news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 3,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $14,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,513,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,773,625.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDZI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cadiz by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 390,323 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 638,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 271,765 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

