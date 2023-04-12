Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
