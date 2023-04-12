Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 290,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

