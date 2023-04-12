Caledonia Mining Co. Plc to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Caledonia Mining Trading Down 0.4 %
LON:CMCL opened at GBX 1,340 ($16.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £231.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,222.73 and a beta of 0.77. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 805 ($9.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,380 ($17.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,150.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,045.30.
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
