Caledonia Mining Co. Plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend payment by an average of 36.5% annually over the last three years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

Caledonia Mining stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

