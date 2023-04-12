Caledonia Mining Co. Plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend payment by an average of 36.5% annually over the last three years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Caledonia Mining Stock Performance
Caledonia Mining stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.78.
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.
