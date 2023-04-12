Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,145.12

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,145.12 ($14.18) and traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($16.72). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,340 ($16.59), with a volume of 31,026 shares trading hands.

Caledonia Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,155.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,047.39. The firm has a market cap of £233.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,227.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,090.91%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.