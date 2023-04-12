Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Canyon Creek Food Stock Down 40.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$527,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.22 million during the quarter.

About Canyon Creek Food

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. The company provides fresh soups and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments comprising restaurants and institutions. Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd.

