Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 12,360 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,222,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,580 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,045 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,138,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,041,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 580,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,007.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,178,000 after purchasing an additional 996,974 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,604,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,321,922. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

