Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

FTNT stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,682. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

