Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 281 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,787. The company has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.15 and a 200-day moving average of $227.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.