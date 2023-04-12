Capital Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 199.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,583 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,147 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.97. 3,019,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,640,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.