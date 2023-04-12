Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.84 Million Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned 0.07% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.61. 91,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,352. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

