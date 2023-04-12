Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned about 0.19% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

NASDAQ CBRL traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.46. 145,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,790. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

