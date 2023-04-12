Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 75 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.35. The company had a trading volume of 980,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.62. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

