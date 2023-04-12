Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 55.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after buying an additional 224,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Sysco Stock Down 3.5 %

Sysco stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,026. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.