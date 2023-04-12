Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.86. 359,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,002. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.28. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.