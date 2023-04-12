Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.65

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.65 and traded as high as $19.89. Cardiovascular Systems shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 583,424 shares trading hands.

CSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $838.94 million, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 708,603 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 271,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,199,000 after acquiring an additional 203,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

