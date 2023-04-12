CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Trading Down 0.5%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $23.32. Approximately 221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

CareCloud Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74.

About CareCloud

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.