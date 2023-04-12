CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.04

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $3.65. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 82,138 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.
