CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.04

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $3.65. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 82,138 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.