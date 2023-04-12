Casper Price Hits $0.0426 on Major Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $465.09 million and $9.14 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,635,147,607 coins and its circulating supply is 10,913,407,384 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,634,341,746 with 10,912,651,512 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04194778 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $9,172,367.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

