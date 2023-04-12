C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,160.60

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,160.60 ($26.76) and traded as low as GBX 153.60 ($1.90). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 155.60 ($1.93), with a volume of 629,420 shares trading hands.

CCR has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,132.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,268.54. The company has a market cap of £59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,005.33, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

