CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $69.71 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0865 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $69.71 million and $2.88 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00028504 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018284 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,098.61 or 1.00003646 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08540672 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,159,540.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

