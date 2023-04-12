Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Trading 10.5% Higher

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Rating) traded up 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($1.95). 290,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 141,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.76).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, manufacture, and supply of cannabinoids for use in approved medicines. The company focuses on growing indoor hydroponic THC cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain. It also intends to conduct research into cannabinoids for use in chronic pain, as well as other conditions, such as autism and multiple sclerosis.

