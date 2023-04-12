Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises about 1.7% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 59,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 887.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.31. The company had a trading volume of 104,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,924. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $301.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

