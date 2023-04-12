Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33. 182,821 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 182,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.
About Charlotte’s Web
Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as oil, gummies, capsules, pain relief, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional, and over-the-counter wellness.
